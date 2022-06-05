Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 9,301,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.43. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 221.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

