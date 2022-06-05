Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.01. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.81%.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
