Analysts Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Xeris Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

