Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.76 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. ABB posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

