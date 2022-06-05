Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.76 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. ABB posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABB.
ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.
ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.