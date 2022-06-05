Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.30). Aptinyx also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.49, a quick ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.