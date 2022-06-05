Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to announce $277.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.56 million to $279.92 million. Cognex reported sales of $269.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

