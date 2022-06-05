Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to post $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.80 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $183.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $823.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $828.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $884.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

