Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

