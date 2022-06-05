Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

