Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.