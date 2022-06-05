Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.56. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

