Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,945 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2,607.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

