Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.