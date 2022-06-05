Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post sales of $965.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $827.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

