Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $673.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

