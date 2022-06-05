Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

INSE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 634,921 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

