Analysts Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.85 million to $80.05 million. Porch Group reported sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $320.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.45 million, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $412.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

