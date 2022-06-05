Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. 28,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $2,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

