Analysts Expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.12. Ternium posted earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

TX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $39,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

