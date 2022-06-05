Analysts Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 128.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $107.32 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

