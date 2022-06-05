Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zymeworks by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Zymeworks by 29.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Zymeworks by 73.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.