Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $18.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.