Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,709.40

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STJPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th.

STJPF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

