Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $31.60

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

