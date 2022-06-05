Analyzing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ecoark and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 3.41 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.51 Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.22 $50.65 million $0.64 14.02

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ecoark and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49% Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82%

Summary

Vista Energy beats Ecoark on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

