Analyzing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volcon and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Volcon and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lion Electric 1 4 4 0 2.33

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.80%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 65.64 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.60 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.11

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Electric.

Summary

Volcon beats Lion Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

