Analyzing LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LM Funding America and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -497.21% -31.52% -30.91% Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LM Funding America and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 20.07 $4.76 million N/A N/A Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

LM Funding America beats Pioneer Merger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America (Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Pioneer Merger (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

