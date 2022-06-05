Analyzing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 9.77 $102.29 million N/A N/A eBay $10.42 billion 2.53 $13.61 billion $17.05 2.76

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvei and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 11 0 2.92 eBay 0 15 10 0 2.40

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $84.10, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. eBay has a consensus target price of $66.31, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than eBay.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A eBay 113.26% 20.91% 7.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats Nuvei on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

