Analyzing Real Brokerage (REAX) and The Competition

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Real Brokerage to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.41% 6.55% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Real Brokerage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 142 582 677 26 2.41

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 53.79%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -13.09 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.23 billion $200.16 million 0.70

Real Brokerage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Brokerage competitors beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.