Analyzing Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) & ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.3% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and ALLETE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $241.75 million 10.14 -$138.13 million ($1.25) -17.10 ALLETE $1.42 billion 2.33 $169.20 million $3.48 17.85

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunnova Energy International and ALLETE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 12 1 3.08 ALLETE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus target price of $43.23, indicating a potential upside of 102.20%. ALLETE has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than ALLETE.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -52.12% -9.95% -2.65% ALLETE 12.55% 6.23% 2.87%

Summary

ALLETE beats Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,000 megawatts of wind energy generation facility. Further, it is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 158 substations with a total capacity of 10,066 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

