Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Andritz in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ADRZY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.2328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

