Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report $57.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $54.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $234.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

AAOI stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

