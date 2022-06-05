Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $520,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 million to $17.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $99.73 million, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 1,385.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 152,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.58. Arcimoto has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.