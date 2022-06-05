Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $19.98 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $527.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

