Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arko by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.
About Arko (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.