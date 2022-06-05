Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arko by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arko by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

