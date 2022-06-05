Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($8.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($6.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

