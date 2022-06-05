Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.51) and the highest is ($0.99). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($8.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($6.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

