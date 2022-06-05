Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.69 million and the lowest is $307.50 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

