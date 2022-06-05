Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) vs. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Critical Comparison

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augmedix and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 3.37 -$17.85 million ($0.60) -3.33 Grab $675.00 million 14.08 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94% Grab N/A -86.31% -58.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grab 1 3 8 0 2.58

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 237.50%. Grab has a consensus price target of $6.52, suggesting a potential upside of 156.73%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Grab.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

