AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.