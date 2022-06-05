Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.98).

Several research firms have commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.07) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON:BAB opened at GBX 350 ($4.43) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.60 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($4.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 319.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

