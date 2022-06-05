Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) versus LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Critical Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Babylon and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 LifeStance Health Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 474.71%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.62%. Given Babylon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.15 -$374.51 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.20 -$307.20 million ($1.07) -7.00

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -49.60% -22.41% -17.94%

Summary

Babylon beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

