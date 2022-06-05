Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE BMO opened at C$136.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$141.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

