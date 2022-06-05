Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) vs. Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Head to Head Analysis

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Auburn National Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $616.92 million 3.23 $201.05 million $5.71 10.15 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.43 $8.04 million $2.30 13.04

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Banner has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banner and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.08% 8.09% 0.75%

Summary

Banner beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

