Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Critical Analysis

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 4 1 0 2.20 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun currently has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -3.67% -6.18% -3.14% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baozun and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.47 billion 0.45 -$32.56 million ($0.77) -12.51 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun.

Summary

Baozun beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

