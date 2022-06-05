Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BMWYY stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

