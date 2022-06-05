Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

