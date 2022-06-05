BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$68.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.70. BCE has a 12-month low of C$60.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The firm has a market cap of C$62.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.41%.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.