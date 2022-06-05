Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,569 ($19.85).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.42) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.40) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.76) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,315 ($16.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,402.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,488.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 21.40 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

