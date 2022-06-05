Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYLOF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.42) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $16.93 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

